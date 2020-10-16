Next week some of you will receive your ballots.
With all the noise, the Arizona Corporation Commission race has been overlooked and underreported.
If you are concerned with your utility rates, energy policy, water companies, telecommunications and railroad cars that explode you should pay attention.
Particularly troubling are candidates that are overtly political or just plain uninformed.
Eric Sloan took $4 million dollars from APS but now says he can be a “consumer advocate”. If you believe him you should also check under your pillow tomorrow morning to see of the tooth fairy left you money.
Jim O’Connor, who I have now listened to on three debates, is “studying” virtually everything. Based on his lack of depth on anything energy, water or telecom I suspect he would show up on day one with a little pink backpack, five sharpened pencils and a new notebook.
The ACC has constitutionally defined duties that are hugely important to you.
It is not the place for sound bites and on the job training.
I’ll be voting for the other group.
Eric Gorsegner,
Phoenix
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.