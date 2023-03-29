Thank you for the column on page 7 of Friday’s (3/24) Independent providing some needed information about coal. It’s beneficial to have some facts to counter the mere opinion of the Usual Suspects, who probably rely upon coal power in their lives, whether they know it or not. Some states have declared a war on coal, forcing the closure of coal plants, despite their compliance with modern environmental regulations. And, the Bone Yards of inoperable windmills, as well as the fields of solar panels, are so lovely to look at, as long as one ignores the dead birds. Sadly, it seems Arizona may be emulating California so that we, too, can have rolling blackouts! Brilliant!

Jim Manning

(1) comment

Bob Smith

Jim, you left out one very important point; coal costs about $36/megawatt hour and solar is currently $24 for the same amount of energy and falling...so the bean counters at the utility are recommending switching to solar (and natural gas plants to run at night) so they can charge you the same amount on your electric bill and increase their profits due to lower operating costs. That's capitalism 101. At this stage of the game it wouldn't matter if the states or feds dropped all pollution regulations; renewables are quickly becoming cheaper and coal plants are doomed. Don't take my word for it do some research.

