A journalist invited me to the recent McSally/Shedd campaign event in Show Low. I just rolled in to town from a prolonged absence back east, and I was delighted to have the opportunity to meet the candidates in person and hear what they had to say. I am a displaced Arizonan who currently resides in the Chicagoland area, but I come to see my family here on regular basis. At least that was the case until Covid-19 came along and clipped my wings, but I remain a resident and registered voter.
I have been looking after a disabled friend in the Chicago suburbs, and many of my relatives in Arizona are in that high-risk age group where a Covid-19 infection could be deadly. Consequently, I have been doing my best to help protect those who are near and dear to my heart. This is my only agenda with respect to the coronavirus. I want to keep myself, my loved ones and my community safe, and I avoid politicizing this crisis as much as possible.
My Arizona homecoming allowed me to experience two different responses to this pandemic.
The surge in IL occurred in April and May. Chicagoland locked down and mandated masking before NY and NJ got hit, and that early intervention helped the area to avoid experiencing a similar fate. Those were terrifying days, but things improved by June and I started to make plans to come home.
Then the surge in Arizona began to heat up. During the weeks leading up to the peak, Arizona inadvertently became the focus of global bemusement. Officials from around the state disagreed over scaling-back reopening and mandating masks while cases skyrocketed and hospitals began to fill up. For people in areas of the country that were hard-hit in the spring, what happened in the sunbelt was mystifying.
Back east, masking represented a ticket to freedom. Freedom to shop or eat in a restaurant, freedom to enjoy the company of friends or to worship at church again. By and large, the general public was willing to deal with the inconvenience for the sake of the greater good, and this contrasts with the message the world was hearing from Arizona, Florida and Texas.
Masking in these areas became an issue of personal freedom and liberty. For some, it became a political issue: Democrats wear masks, Republicans do not. While I could never understand that reasoning, I always respected the views of people on all sides of the issue. I struggle with all of this too.
As a scientist, I spend a lot of time analyzing the evolving knowledge base of the SARS_CoV_2 virus. As an optimist, I try to find credible ways to downplay its overall impact on our lives. When I arrived in Show Low, I was surprised to see how masking was embraced by businesses and the community in general. This wasn't the impression we were getting back east, and I instantly started to feel better about the fate of my family.
When I went to the rally the following morning and listened to Shedd and Sen. McSally speak, I was impressed with their overall sincerity and conviction. I was also encouraged to see how both candidates embraced masking and elbow-bumping as they worked the room. This was the first time since March that I was in a congregate setting. I was a little nervous about being in a crowded room with a lot of people who weren't wearing masks, but I was also surprised that so many people were.
As the event progressed, I started to think about how it was microcosm of what was happening across the state and around the country. Mixed-messaging over masking led to mixed results in the real world. This didn't bother me at first. People at the event chose to be there, probably contemplated the risks beforehand, and it is their right to do so, right?
However, my thinking quickly changed when a little old lady and her daughter cautiously opened the door and walked in to the restaurant. Someone asked if they were there for the event, but the mother, with concern in her eyes, replied that they just wanted to have breakfast. I started to think about her rights. Why should she have to be afraid to enjoy a meal just because there wasn't proper distancing or masking in the room? Why should she have to sit on the sidelines of society because others don't want to wear masks to protect people in her age group in public? I don't know if she stayed or left, but I didn't see her again.
That encounter reminded me how Covid-19 is causing us to segregate our society in ways we never had to contend with before, and it's easy to forget that real people experience real pain and isolation as a result. The message from officials is that we all have to work together to protect the vulnerable. Yet, many local officials at that event weren't promoting that message, even though quite a few vulnerable people were in the building.
Sure, the elderly lady and her daughter could chose to leave, but what about the waitress, staff and guests at the restaurant and hotel who have nothing to do with the event? What about the reporters who covering the gathering? These aren't mainstream media folks from out of state with some kind of agenda, these folks are our neighbors and friends. Should all of these people be immersed in a risky situation because they don't want to jeopardize their jobs or alter their plans because people at a political event didn't mask up?
Masking isn't a hoax. This virus isn't a hoax. While there is considerable debate over the efficacy of wearing face coverings, masking does work, even if it only helps a little bit. I'll take any solution we can get that enables us to have some kind of normalcy in our lives without unwittingly putting other people at risk. This is the message that politicians on both sides of the aisle project in front of the cameras, but I also expect officials and candidates to behave accordingly off-camera.
McSally fell short of that standard despite doing a good job of communicating to her constituents. After her remarks, she invited the crowd to stand up and sing God Bless America. Under normal circumstances, it would have been an appropriate way to end the gathering. However, in light of the current crisis, and the fact that Arizona is just emerging from a surge that stretched the healthcare system to the limit, that invitation was ill-timed and tone deaf.
The entire event was tone deaf. A little bit of planning and consideration could have created a safe environment for everyone in attendance. It could have been held outside. It was early in the morning, it wasn't hot, and there was space to set up chairs and a tent. I expect more thoughtfulness from officials who are supposed to be looking out for the well-being of all of their constituents as they plan these events.
Before the pandemic, I supported officials or candidates who aligned with my ideology or party's agendas. Now, I look for responsible leadership as we navigate through this crisis. If a sitting US Senator is encouraging bad practices in high-risk settings off-camera, then I have reservations about how she can help to lead the country through this crisis if she gets elected.
The virus easily spreads in crowded, poorly ventilated places where people gather, talk loudly, sing and share the same breath for prolonged periods of time. This is a well-established fact, and it also represents the one of the main drivers of community transmission. It is what it is.
It's unfair, frustrating and painful, but this is just how the virus operates, and we should all be focusing on that instead of fueling the divisiveness that emerged from our response to this crisis. That focus should be reinforced by those we elect to represent us in office. I wonder if people at that event will inadvertently contribute to the ongoing heartache caused by the pandemic because of McSally's unwillingness to promote and model responsible behavior.
I am grateful that residents of Navajo County have succeeded in keeping the outbreak under control up until now. Please stay vigilant. Remember that it only takes one gathering like this to create a super-spreading event that could upend all of the hard and life-saving work that got us to where we are now. It's happened before, and it will happen again. I just hope that it doesn't happen here.
John Lynch
Chicago
