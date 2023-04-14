In fall of last year, our state made the bold decision to become the national leader on school choice. The policy, though controversial, has been extremely popular as thousands of parents rushed to reassert control over their children's education. However, ESA’s are not popular with the state’s disastrous public schools. As parents use their freedom to do what is best for their kids, the public education system bleeds money. During the COVID-19 pandemic, parents who were previously unaware of exactly how bad the schools were got the chance to see first hand all the ways the system was failing. It was this pressure that got ESA passed, and it has resulted in a mass exodus. Terrified of losing funding, this exodus has the higher ups of RVUSD reeling. In an attempt to stop the bleeding, it was declared that students attending small local charter schools would no longer be able to participate in school sports. While other auxiliary concerns were discussed, there is no doubt about their motive. This was an attempt to coerce members of the community into falling back in line and returning to the school. It was a desperate move which reeks of government arrogance, and the belief they are entitled to other people’s children, not to mention that it puts them on the side of governor Katie Hobbs’ progressive agenda against the majority of the community. However, the fight isn’t over yet. Thanks to pressure from concerned parents, the school board has elected to reconsider the question at the upcoming meeting on April 18. If you live in the area, I urge you to go to the meeting and stand up against coercion and in favor of school choice.
Henry Lever
Eagar
The writer is vice chairman of the Apache County Libertarian Party
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.