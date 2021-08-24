This is in response to Cindy Miller’s letter in the August 20 Independent. The AZFGD owes no one any explanation. They did exactly what the law and good sense required. A 500-pound cat is a dangerous predator. One that has found his way to a developed neighborhood has obviously lost its fear of humans. Mountain lions, particularly males, have a very large range. There are no places in Arizona far enough from human occupation to safely release a carnivorous predator with no fear of humans.
As for “manly” darting of this dangerous animal, what tool would you use to get such an animal out of a tree? Tap on a can of cat food with a spoon? The darting of this animal was no more “manly” than the technician who uses a screwdriver to install your new porch light. It was simply using the correct tool for the job.
It has obviously taken 13 years, but: Welcome to Arizona and welcome to reality.
Carl Hickman,
Snowflake
(4) comments
I saw a 500 pound carnivore at Walmart...didn't realize AZG&F would take care of those things!
Carl we are not talking about a State or Federal law this is about a wildlife policy that belongs to this particular state of Arizona. Are you the one with the magic education that enables you to know that there is no where in the state where this animal can be released back to the wild? How can you possibly know that?? This was a younger cougar not a full grown male like you say. You didn't comprehend my article well because I am not complaining about the tool of a dart gun , I am complaining about their cold hearted, narrow minded, brutal technique used and the fact that it was euthanized instead of given a chance to live.
I live in open country, and cohabit with wildlife. Mother bear moved on a few years ago. Small hoofed tracks, deer or antelope, are a frequent sight. I have not seen lion tracks in the wash back of my house since the female coyote moved in last winter, but one or two are likely still there.
No, I do not have special education to know that the lion could not have been released anywhere in Arizona. Here is the reality, though. That lion was in a developed area, not out in the wild, as I am. It was able to climb that tree and could have descended at daylight, should it have chosen to. It was comfortable in the tree, so was comfortable in a developed area, where more than one human was common. It had probably had already learned that garbage cans are a ready food source. If not garbage cans, there are always a few small dogs about in developed areas. Anyone can look at a map and know that there are vast open areas in Arizona. Unfortunately, those areas are short on garbage cans and small dogs.
As for the “cruelty” of darting this large predator, I ask again, “How would you get that large predator out of a tree and into a cage for relocation to your “safe place?” As for me, I would rely on the professionals who are hired and trained to handle such situations.
I believe that AZ Game and Fish already provided a credible explanation as stated in the last news article . End of story .
Bob Smith : Two Thumbs Up ! I could not agree more . Not only is gluttony one of the Seven Deadly Sins , but it is also a leading cause behind the destruction of our fragile planet , and gluttony extends far beyond the realm of food consumption . As regards the 500 pound carnivores sighted at Walmarx , too bad there is not yet an agency to deal with such creatures .
@ Justsayin ; Alright now young fella , give it a rest . Your passion is understood and admired , at least by me , however I can assure you that life will mellow - out your perspectives on just about everything and teach you that there are always two sides to every issue . Choose your battles , as there will be many .
