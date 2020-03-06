During the state basketball game on Feb. 28, Rancho Solano Prep vs. Alchesay, I am noting the last 3 plays could have been reviewed.
Alchesay's second to last possession was called — offensive foul. Bad call. During Alchesay's last possession, a player was called for stepping out of bounds (the player was pushed), but no call by the referees.
The last shot of the game was made by Rancho Solano when time had expired. The horn sounded late. The referees counted the basket, game over.
Alchesay's coach went to the scoring table to plead his case, and to my surprise no senior AIA official would overrule the court referees.
If this play would have been video reviewed, they would have seen that time had expired before the shot was made, and the game would have gone into overtime.
Neal Dillon,
Show Low
