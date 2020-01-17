Now that Congress is back in session, perhaps they will address some of the issues that affect the daily lives of their constituents. One such issue is that of surprise medical bills, which are the results of insurance companies denying doctor or hospital services months later for being out-of-network.
The common remedies being offered by Congress is either government rate-setting or insurance companies setting rates. Both are sure disasters which would probably cause rural areas to face closing hospitals and doctors moving away.
Some states have created Independent Dispute Resolution Committees bringing doctors and insurers together to resolve the surprise medical bills. Perhaps Congress can look beyond insurance lobbyists so patients can be protected, and we don’t lose our rural medical facilities.
Jim Glenn,
Springville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.