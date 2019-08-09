Thank you Leslie Baker for so simply and plainly speaking what needs to be said. Your Guest Column on "Nuts with guns and keyboards" was right on the mark.
Let's look at the break-down of the family, the destruction of morals, values and ethics, the loss of God in our lives, and the raging mental illness mainstreamed into society.
Liberal society will always blame the inanimate object in stead of recognizing that all of these changes in society began on their watch, the 60s and the 70s.
I'm with you Leslie on what the real problems are. Keep up the good work. You're our common sense voice.
Linda M. Gilbertson,
Concho
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.