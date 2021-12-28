Most people look at honesty as a good trait. Someone that has earned the reputation of being honest and truthful is respected highly by all that have met such a person. It is easier to exchange opinions, thoughts — maybe even learn something new from the conversation just by listening with able to openly respond with your ideology — both sides can actually learn!

Why do politicians need to lie? Is that in required in the politician handbook? When asked a direct answer they will go out of their way not to give an honest answer — is it easier to lie than tell the truth? Apparently it is for most politicians!

To me it's easier if you try to be as honest and truthful because I don't have to try to remember what I lied about so as to know how to continue the coverup of my first statement!

Unfortunately that is second nature for so called "politicians" my question is why do we allow their dishonesty and lies to be unchallenged! After all isn't honesty and truthiness traits that we strive for! Politicians should abide by our rules not theirs.

Robert Kendrick,

Show Low

Bob Smith

Why lie? Perhaps because it pays off - in our most recent state senate race Wendy Rogers defeated incumbent Silvia Allen by accusing Allen of all sorts of misdeeds and was rewarded with the primary win. Rogers then faced off with Felicia French who ran on a platform of education and tax reform. Roger's campaign ignored local issues and focused on what I'll politely call "owning the libs" and won the election! If voters are only interested in hearing what they agree with, even if it's irrelevant or false, they'll reward the messenger with their vote. Lie and win, or focus on local issues and lose...that's the world we live in.

steelthumb

Who supports lying more, the politician or their supporters? Too often we see politicians lie, and their supporters have an "atta boy" attitude. The supporters see the support of fact checking as petty, mean spirited or done solely for competitive reasons. Sadly, the importance of politician character is in the back seat. Many voters will hold their nose while they mark their ballots.

BIGFOOT

Bob Smith what did Wendy Rogers Lie About? Was it Allens vote for a 20-million-dollar bridge to nowhere? Was it her Tax increases she put forward with Kelli Ward and Deucy? you can check the video press conference. Was it Allen's Homo-Promo bill to teach gays in school, was it ALLENS BILLS TO ENRICH HERE PRIVATE SCHOOL. So, what lie MR. Smith?

che guevara

The nature of lies among the political / parasitical class is akin to the propensity for the misuse of power in the broader governmental realm . Most people do not realize that they have been insidiously conditioned from childhood to believe that they deserve nothing better from the power structure . The world and everything in it is viewed as a resource to be exploited and used for the benefit of an individual or a select group of individuals , up to and including their fellow man . Thus truth and decency have been exploited and cremated by the very ones who postured themselves to uphold these lofty ideals . Competition and the mentality of " the end justifies the means " is promoted , and even rewarded , thus fueling the mindset of exploitative behaviors which has become tolerated and even accepted by the vast majority . Ideologies of course allow for these affronts to truth to become even further accepted until what was true and noble becomes obscured and ultimately unimportant to the herd of humanity .

This is why despite repeated civil wars , revolutions , catastrophic world wars and umpteenth social welfare movements , the people always eventually accept the yoke of lies and despotism - simply because in their subconscious they have been conditioned to believe that this is what they deserve .

It was , I believe , Mark Twain who once stated something to the effect that " Diapers and politicians both need to be changed from time to time for exactly the same reasons ".

Russ_in_WML
Russ_in_WML

Could you imagine where we would be if French were elected? **shudders**

