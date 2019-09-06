APS customers are victims and APS employees the pawns in an irresponsibly- managed electric utility system in which babies, the elderly and disabled are most at risk.
I have met some very good people who work at APS, but for service and understanding to improve, I believe there must be a dramatic change from the poison culture spawned by CEO Don Brandt. Especially with the nation’s Business Roundtable recent announcement — nearly 200 of the nation’s CEOs endorsed a major business shift, urging businesses to take all stakeholders – customers, employees, suppliers, communities – into account.
Public interest in corporate responsibility is higher than ever, and APS has been managed dreadfully.
Leila Baroody,
Snowflake
