Beware the Upcoming Toilet Paper Crisis
It is interesting to note the bare toilet paper aisles in every store around. This is in spite of the tissue industry running at full capacity and beyond.
The coronavirus crisis has people understandably scared, but toilet paper? I think that every time people go shopping they buy toilet paper, whether they need it or not.
Once this pandemic subsides, people will start using their accumulated toilet paper supplies stored in closets, garages and storage lockers and quit buying it in the stores. This will crash tissue manufacturing, forcing many mills to close.
In two to three years’ time, when people have exhausted their stored supplies and start buying from stores again, the supply will be limited and then we will have a real crisis.
We might have to start buying toilet paper from China and that would not be good. They would really have us then.
Rick Evans
Taylor
