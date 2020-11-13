I feel compelled to respond to Gregory Jarrin, MD’s long-winded pontificating of the “facts” surrounding the election of 2020.
First, he asserts as “fact” that Joe Biden is the President Elect because he won the Electoral College as of 11/8/2020 at 8:15 a.m. Arizona time. However, this is false because no state has certified their election results as of Veteran’s Day and therefore, Joe Biden has not won the Electoral College or anything else.
Dr. Jarrin’s second assertion of “fact,” that President Trump has lost the election and all of his lawsuits, is also false as none of the lawsuits have been heard as of Veteran’s Day. Since the lawsuits have not been heard, obviously President Trump could not have lost them.
Dr. Jarrin’s third assertion of “fact,” that “there is simply no evidence of fraud,” is not false in its entirety but it is misleading. As a 25-year veteran of law enforcement, evidence is not gathered until an investigation is conducted. The way these things go in the investigative world is there is a report of a possible crime, an investigation is conducted, evidence is collected to prove or disprove whether a crime occurred, and then judicial action is taken as warranted. People who claim that there is no evidence of fraud are simply trying to muddy the waters in order to prevent an investigation from occurring.
Based on news reports, there is ample predication for an investigation to be conducted. If Joe Biden is really the winner, as Dr. Jarrin asserts, he should have no problem with an investigation being conducted to ensure the election was fairly and properly conducted because the end result would show Joe Biden won. Based on the amount of misinformation and lies being propagated by Joe Biden’s campaign, it would seem that they have something to hide.
Doug Dodge
Concho
