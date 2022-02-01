President Joe Biden cares about improving the life of every American but especially the disenfranchised, the less fortunate and families. His first big piece of legislation sent money to every American, continued support for small businesses affected by the pandemic and sent money in the form of a child tax credit to families. The goal was to raise children out of poverty. It worked.
Our economy had its largest annual growth in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 36 years ( US Economy grew at 1.7% in 4th quarter capping a strong year, 1/27/22, nytimes.Com) The 5.7% increase in 2021 was a reflection of a huge increase in sales in the United States which resulted in a rebuilding of the inventory for US businesses, the largest since 1987 and a 3.9% unemployment rate. These are the reasons to be optimistic.
Inflation is real but it was a byproduct of problems identified in the supply chain globally which is directly a result of the Pandemic. President Biden had a summit at the White House with business leaders in October 2021 to help solve some of the issues with the delivery of goods. The shelves were not bare for Christmas but there was a 5.8% inflation rate in 2021. Wage increases of the average American were significant in 2021 and helped off set the rise in prices. President Biden also helped bring prices at the pump down by releasing 50 million gallons of oil from strategic reserves in November 2021. It helped stabilize and bring down gas prices. (Global oil prices mostly fell after the November announcement… , Reuters.Com, 1/25/22) The Fed will raise interest rates shortly to slow down spending. Rising housing prices have been a direct result of artificially lower interest rates to boost the economy. Mission accomplished. Consumer spending has decreased in December by 0.6% and that will help decrease inflation. As demand goes down so will inflation. President Biden supports these changes to decrease inflation while supporting a continued rise in salaries for the American worker.
President Biden has helped eliminate college debt for 500,000 graduates ($10 billion in student debt erased un set Biden, but calls for more, 10/6/21, NYT.Com) In addition, Biden has made fulfilling the Federal Governments promise to teachers, lawyers and doctors who work in underserved areas to pay back their loans a priority. (The long nightmare was over: this 36 year old just had $167,000 in student loan debt forgiven, 12/3/2021, cnbc.Com) Under the prior administration the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) process had stalled. But under President Biden, it is once again functioning.
President Biden did what the “Former” President didn’t want to do. He ended the war in Afghanistan. For all those war time pundits, there is no easy nor simple way to pull your troops out. For the first time in 20 years, there were no American troops in Afghanistan during the Christmas and Nee Year holidays. Biden did it while the former did not.
President Biden has also clearly taken the lead internationally to beat back Russian aggression in the Ukraine. The first day President Biden took office he reached out to our NATO Allie’s to let them know America was back. The United States will fulfill our treaty obligations and retake the mantle as the Leader of the Free World. Ever since Russia started putting thousands of troops on Ukraine’s border months ago, Biden and Secretary of State Blinken have rallied NATO countries and circled the wagons. Putin will probably pull the trigger but he will come to regret it after the loss of Russian life and the international economic sanctions. Once again, despite the prior administrations attempt to destroy our European alliance, Biden has made it stronger.
So going forward, we all need to support President Biden with his vision for our country. Internationally, he is pushing back on Putin and all autocrats by strengthening our alliances with other democracies , keeping our military strong and well funded all the while still pursuing diplomatic channels. At home, our president is attempting to pass transformational legislation that clearly has people who work for a living at the top his agenda. By having free community college, improved access to childcare, transitioning to clean energy faster and helping more people with their student loans, President Biden will continue to directly assist the working class. Push Senators Kelly and Sinema and Congressman O’Halleran to get back to passing the Build Back Better Bill so more Americans can have full access to the American dream.
Gregory Jarrin, MD,
Whiteriver
