Biden and Putin: Is there any real difference between them?

Biden is a phony Catholic. Putin is a phony Orthodox Christian. Both have gotten filthy rich by corrupt means as a result of a lifetime in government.

Tags

(1) comment

Localrez

No sense in commenting on the comparison but new glasses might a wise investment.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd or racist language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Be brief Comments longer than 300 words will not be approved.
Don't Threaten.Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.