Very few Americans are against our withdrawal from Afghanistan.
But millions of us are amazed by how badly it was botched.
President Biden of course blamed Trump for limiting Biden's options by having set a May 1 withdrawal deadline. Biden said he needed to honor that agreement even though he had reversed numerous other agreements Trump had made. And, in fact, Biden did not honor the agreement Trump had made with the Taliban. He changed the deadline to Sept 11, and then August 31.
I dare say the Taliban did not appreciate that and saw it as their opening to break their parts of the agreement. Then, in a backward move, Biden withdrew more US troops before safely removing Americans and friendly Afghans. Thus, Biden needs to send in 5,000 troops to attempt to fix what he had broken.
In true political fashion, he now praises how well the evacuation is going, ignoring that he could have prevented the current situation by using just a little common sense.
In the meantime, Vice President Harris gives kind words to Biden “who has shown great emotion in expressing sadness about some of the images we have seen.”
I'm sure the effected people feel much better knowing that. Then we have Press Secretary Psaki getting all upset that a reporter talks about some Americans and friendlies being “stranded” in the country.
If Psaki checks the definition, she'd see it is exactly the correct word. Indeed, at one point our own government was telling Americans to stay put and not try to get to the airport to get out. Would Psaki prefer “stuck,” “screwed” or “left in great danger” instead of " stranded?" The Biden administration (not Bush, nor Obama nor Trump) has totally botched our withdrawal from Afghanistan. I, for one, will not forget that.
Matthew Scully,
Pinetop
(4) comments
Was it a good decision? Was it a bad decision? After 20 years, Biden did what three previous Presidents did not do. It was a done decision! Thank you Mr. Bush for the gift that just keeps on giving.
Alright then Mat, how would you have handled it? By the way, please inform of us your military training and experience in conducting a withdrawal at the end of a lost war. Even the brilliant Napoleon incurred immense losses (about 400,000 men in the campaign) in withdrawing from Russia in the winter of 1812. I hope you are at least as qualified as he was?
That’s exactly what Fox News said also - amazing! And they are never wrong.
What do you smart guys making your sarcastic comments have to say to the service members' families that lost their love ones yesterday? It is so easy to armchair quarterback and criticize behind our computer screens.
