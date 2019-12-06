As the wife of a classified employee at Show Low Unified School District, I wonder if other SLUSD employees with the PPO health insurance plan realize that they had to absorb a 250% increase in their health insurance cost?
The employee health insurance cost in 2018-19 was $34 a month, in 2019-20 that cost increased to $120 a month. The 2019-20 employee insurance premium increased by $48 a month, the school district reduced, yes, reduced their contribution by $38 a month resulting in an $86 a month increase for covered employees.
In a nutshell, employee health insurance cost went from $408 a year in 2018-19 to $1,440 a year in 2019-20 when according to the superintendent the school district is sound fiscally. Why did SLUSD reduce their contribution towards their employees insurance?
A $1,032 reduction in take home pay annually is a significant loss.
It's no secret that school employee and teacher compensation is low in Arizona, seems those in administrative positions fair much better. Who, pray tell, negotiated the 2019/20 insurance package which appears to be the same coverage as the year before, but with a new administrator?
Marie Wujek,
White Mountain Lake
