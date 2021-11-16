What fun to be on a bike. Even on the back seat behind the driver, on a bike.

But as an automobile driver, bikes of any kind are hard to see, when the motorcycle is black, driving on a black top road and wearing all black. You are hard to see!

Please, Oh Please, I cry out, wear bright colors for me to see.

Black leather jackets are good for many reasons.

Bright colors show off for many reasons. Even if only the head ware.

Think! Be Safe! Know I Care!

Carolyn Kopperud,

Show Low

