White Mountain workers and businesses would be much worse off if a bill in the US Senate were to become law.
The Big Labor-backed PRO Act would make it harder for businesses to succeed while limiting opportunities for Arizona workers. Among other changes, the PRO Act would undermine contractual relationships between businesses and the contractors, subcontractors, and vendors with which they work.
It would also redefine what it means to be an independent contractor, making it harder for workers to qualify for that designation and threatening the freedom and flexibility that this approach to work offers.
These changes would only serve to hinder business growth, threaten job creation, and prevent Arizonans from accessing employment opportunities that meet their needs. So far, Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly are two of only three Senate Democrats who have not cosponsored this harmful legislation.
They should keep it that way.
Greg Sanchez,
Show Low
