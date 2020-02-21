As we have been working on passing the SB1026 bill; we have come to a roadblock as Sen. David Farnsworth is not allowing our SB1026 bill through committee. We live in such a divisive time that almost all votes are based on party lines. The point of this bill is not to divide us further it is meant to unify us.
This bill if passed has that ability to promote opportunities to not only substantially increase accurate and positive representation of Native Peoples, this bill would also have the ability to positively impact policy to promote the end of the continued discrimination and disparities faced by Native Americans. While the bill would replace Columbus Day to Celebrate Indigenous People's Day, the bill is not meant to discredit the success of one community, but to tell a more accurate and more positive narrative concerning our Indigenous communities.
Though our committee has approached an obstacle, we continue to stay optimistic in hopes of seeing this bill pass to promote the often unheard voices and perspectives of Native Americans.
Dylan Baca
Pinetop-Lakeside
