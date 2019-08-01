Why won’t the Arizona Corporation Commission stipulate that 'X' amount of electricity generated by coal-fired plants be produced by burning biomass fuels? It would certainly reduce, by thinning the forests, the risks of wildfires, and at the same time, just might somewhat reduce the levels of air pollution. Makes sense to me.
Marc Ridenour
Phoenix
