This letter is in reference to article on Bob Burns, chairman of the Arizona Corporation Commission. He is not putting biomass on agenda at this time.
Mr. Burns, please understand the need for forest thinning and to become biomass for electric. To ask APS payers for an increase, is not asking too much. To rebuild and.or to save lives does not compare to an increase, as well keeping waterways clean.
Some valley folks may feel biomass is only for people living near the forest. While many valley folks have second homes in the forest area, these folks may not have the same concerns (fire) versus folks that live near the forest year-round.
It could be a win, win, so to say, clean up and thin forest that are thick and unhealthy — end product — clean energy!
One does not have to think much further, biomass need is here. We can create cleaner forests and produce a needed source, electric.
Pam Morrow,
Show Low
Pam: Biomass is not clean energy.
