Do you remember Bizarro World from the old Superman comics? It was a world where everything was backwards from normality, like Bizarro Superman was a bad guy. And now, it’s really beginning to feel like we’re living in a Bizarro World right now.
As the pandemic rages with newfound vigor thanks to the latest variant, Governors across the nation (including our own here in Arizona) are doing everything in their power to derail efforts to slow the disease.
While railing against the federal government at every opportunity for perceived overreach and not allowing state leaders the right to govern their own constituents, these state governors forbid local leaders the opportunity to decide the fate of their constituents. Local leaders and school boards are forbidden from enacting mask and other deterrent policies they deem best to protect their population. Okay for state houses to overreach but not DC? Bizarro?
In Florida, the governor there is setting up numerous monoclonal Covid treatment sites (and is reported to have a financial interest in doing so) rather than allow local governments and school boards to do their best to mitigate the spread of the virus. The governor’s edicts stifle CDC recommended policies to slow the disease but spends untold tax dollars to treat those it deliberately fails to protect? Bizarro?
In Arizona, Texas and Florida, the governors are threatening lawsuits and to withhold federal pandemic funds to any municipality or school district that would exercise judgement as to how best protect their local citizenry. Withholding funds meant to protect citizens if local leaders actually try to protect their population? Bizarro World, I tell you!
Maecus Vitale,
Lakeside
I’m waiting to see a copy of gov duceys medical degree. I’d also like to see the edict which made him emperor of Arizona.
Resign Ducey
