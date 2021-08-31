Show Low, AZ (85901)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.