Lt. Maryk justifiably invoked an obscure Navy regulation to take command of the USS Caine and save it from destruction by her captain’s madness during a typhoon.
Lt. Biden must now invoke his regulation to take command of the nation’s creditworthiness and save it from the madness of a House caucus during an economic typhoon.
The U.S. expenditure budget is not just a grocery order taped to the fridge. It is a law. It is the lawful obligation of the president to execute the laws of the U.S.; therefore, he must spend those dollars as allocated. When an irresponsible and reckless Congress passes an expenditure budget but fails to pass a revenue budget, national emergencies notwithstanding, which fully pays for the very expenses they have imposed, the president is obligated to deal with this malfeasance by borrowing.
If, however, a dangerous and reckless Congress declines to raise the debt limit, the president must then declare a temporary national emergency, invoke the 14th amendment, deny court review and order the Office of the Public Debt to issue such bonds as are necessary to pay our bills. In my view, the debt limit was foolish to begin with and gives the Congress the ability to blackmail the American people regarding social programs. It should be abolished.
At all events, the 14th is a constitutional imperative which countermands any mere law and renders it moot. Therefore, the raising of the debt limit is perfunctory and should be treated as such. It is much like the vice president’s authority to convene the Senate and count the electoral votes (purely pro-forma) but nothing else.
