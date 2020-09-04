The other day when I saw a slogan saying 'Walter Blackman, a leader that gets it.' I had to laugh.
What an oxymoronic statement! Here is a few things Representative Blackman does not get, judging from his previous public comments:
1. If there was no such thing as 'White Privilege' then systemic racial prejudice would not exist.
2. If there was no systemic racial prejudice there would be no BLM protesters.
3. The fact that George Floyd had a criminal background is not a mitigation for his murder.
4. Labeling vast amounts of BLM protesters as terrorist is not an effective counter to their grievances.
5. Responding to those protesting about use of undue violence with undue violence is not a solution to the problem.
6. Trying to ban abortion at the state level will result in a legal challenge from Planned Parenthood.
7. Legal challenge from Planned Parenthood will be upheld, as the Supreme Court will not overturn Row vs Wade.
8. The Legal Fight will waste millions of dollars of tax payer's money in lawyer's fees.
9. Trying to nullify federal law on Arizona land, to allow fracking will result in a legal challenge from POWAZ.org ( as it did with the Bureau of Land Management).
10. The Supreme Court will not allow the nullification of federal law, as in previous similar cases.
11. Again the legal fight will be a waste of tax payer funds.
12. Pushing to open businesses before you flatten the pandemic curve cost lives as it moved Arizona to to the head of Corvid hot spots.
13. Repeating this push with schools is risking our children.
14. Threatening to fire teachers who refuse to break CDC safety recommendation and guidelines is not a solution in a state with a low education rating and a 1,800 teacher shortage.
Ann Martin
Holbrook
I support Walter Blackman. Need I say anything else about what I think about your editorial?
