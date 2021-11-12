Nov.2, was very, very telling and showed the country that even if "you" are "Blue" of paper, the majority of Americans are "Red" in real life. We saw this with the wonderful "Red" wave in "Blue" states. The American people, both "Blue" and "Red", see how radical and damaging the Democrat agenda is to America.
As we go into 2022, think about how Tom O'Halleran, LD 1 Democrat incumbent, has voted and what he has given support to with the Democrat agenda and whether we, Arizona voters, want to continue to support him. He blindly voted twice to impeach President Trump, supports Black Lives Matter(a Marxist and CRT pushing organization), voted for girls to be drafted, supports authoritative (and UnAmerican) vaccine mandates, and most importantly votes with Nancy Pelosi 98% of the time.
Arizona is a "Red" state and what a difference we have seen between "Blue", Democrat ran, states and "Red", Republican ran, states over the last 2 years. "Red" states opened up before the "Blue" states after the economic shutdown (lockdown), some even opening without restrictions. "Blue" states clamped down with harsh restrictions, such as CA & NY, when they finally opened back up. Now we see "Red" states fighting back against mask mandates, forced vaccination mandates, CRT being taught at government public K-12 schools, while "Blue" states are in full support of all of these.
A recent poll shows 71% of Americans think Joe Biden's presidency and unconstitutional mandates are moving the country in the wrong direction. "You" might be "Blue" on paper, but when you step into the voting booth think about what you are voting for and if you want to see this "Red" state follow in the "Blue" states' footprints. If you value personal liberty, bodily autonomy, personal responsibility, and denounce racism then vote "Red" in real life. Democrat Tom O'Halleran is voting for bills that are moving this country in the wrong direction.
It boils down to: The division in this country is not Democrats vs Republicans but rather those that support a totalitarian, bio-security state ("Blue") and those that support liberty and freedom ("Red").
(3) comments
I am not going to address all of your word salad of buzz words and misconceptions. I am going to ask you a few questions. What is CRT and what schools are teaching it? Do you even know what it is or where it is taught? I am fairly sure if check the curriculum at the local K-12 schools, you will not find CRT on any of them. And why are you so adverse to the idea that kids might learn American History? That kids might learn the confederacy lost the Civil War and that a result of that Civil War was that slavery, ie the idea that one person could own another person was wrong. When did caring for your fellow humans become something evil to be eliminated and legislated out of existence?
This letter just shows how Arizona ranks close to the bottom in most categories. Especially education. Where do you get your facts?
We are not at the bottom of all things. If the data reported yesterday turns out to be accurate then Arizona (led by Reds) is the only State with Covid as our number One cause of death.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.