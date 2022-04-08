Democrat Mark Kelly begged Biden not to sink his re-election by rescinding Title 42 and unleashing a massive wave of illegal immigrants on Arizona’s border. Biden ignored Kelly and announced he would do it anyway.
The Washington Post reported today how the Biden Border Crisis poses a major threat to Kelly’s election. Mark Kelly has said previously “it’s a constant negotiation with this administration on the border” — a negotiation he is badly failing at. However, it’s Arizonans who will pay the price of the public safety crisis.
“Joe Biden must be trying to humiliate Mark Kelly. Kelly looks so weak right now. Despite his attempts to skirt responsibility for the Biden Border Crisis, Mark Kelly’s blanket support for all things Biden makes him fully culpable for the open borders disaster unfolding in Arizona.” – RNC Spokesperson Ben Petersen
Background
Mark Kelly has been blatantly lying by falsely claiming he is improving border security, but Kelly has actually rubber-stamped Biden’s open borders policies. Since taking office, Mark Kelly has:
Defunded border security efforts
Funded lawless “sanctuary cities”
Given illegal immigrants taxpayer-paid stimulus checks
Employed staff who transported illegal immigrants across Arizona
Voted against the Migrant Protection Protocols policy
Opposed prioritizing the arrest of illegal immigrants charged with violent crimes
With the rescission of Title 42, the Biden Border Crisis will become even more impossible to ignore.
