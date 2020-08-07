Only in America can we have both presidential candidates sincerely complain that elections have been rigged in the past and may be in November. Of course we have kept the previous mid-term ballots at a cost to the public, until we destroy them. We can hand audit these ballots in a cheap and reliable method, but wait - the Navajo County Elections Director says we can’t. We can’t Recount the ballots.
Unless we consider the possibility the vote tally machine could have been hacked. Then we could TEST the machine’s effectiveness by hand counting the actual ballots. The problem comes when our leaders must make a decision that might offend someone.
Action is needed to address concerns over past election fraud to increase election integrity. In order to protect the future, an audit of the past is necessary. We should test the integrity of the Navajo County’s vote tally machine by utilizing a hand count audit of the stored results.
News reports within the past week have the top two political candidates for the office of the president issuing warnings about concerns over election fraud. Efforts to delay the election have been floated to the nation. These concerns are based on reports of prior efforts to rig election results. These concerns not only include local efforts, but outside countries involved in changing our vote count.
Intelligence agencies have sounded warnings that this is a very real condition. “Officers from unit 7745 (Russian Military computer specialists) separately hacked computers belonging to ... United States companies that supplied software and other technology related to the administration of United States elections.” (footnote 114 pg 37) Mueller report.
Arizona law allows for the additional testing of any election machine that is thought to have been manipulated. A hand count audit of the federal Senate and Representative races in 2018 will provide much needed information in the performance of the vote tally machine that was exclusively used for our 2018 election results. We must do this before the general election on November 3, 2020 or these 2018 ballots will be destroyed by state law. The use of both machine counts combined with an open hand count audit could provide all future elections much needed integrity.
Kenny Cail,
Lakeside
