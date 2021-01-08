In the Dec. 22, 2020 edition of your paper, a letter was sent complaining about the police and potholes on the Deuce of Clubs and White Mountain Boulevard. What the writer does not realize is that those streets are state highways and are not maintained by the city.
Michael Gibson,
Show Low
