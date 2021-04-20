Having read the letter by a surgeon from Whiteriver, I am reminded of Brandolini's Law: The amount of energy needed to refute bull (poop) is an order of magnitude larger than to produce it." It is impossible to refute that large volume of disinformation in a reasonable space.
I too, worked the emergency room. I have seen the results of human violence, first in training at Parkland Hospital Surgical Emergency in Dallas, certainly the equal of any New York hospital. I do not claim and do not possess the level of training of the surgeon writer, but thankfully, the pretension of medical authority regarding this subject is irrelevant and inappropriate. The ability to discern the problem is all we need to untangle the writer's claims. Authority in medicine or surgery does not imply authority in other subjects, and certainly not when the subject at hand is being misrepresented.
The writer's twisted terminology uses the terms "firearm violence," "gun violence epidemic," "violence inflicted by guns," and "health care epidemic of gun violence." This isn't the language of a scientific healthcare provider, but is the twisted language of the gun hater. Any normal person is able to discriminate between human action and an inanimate object. There is no such thing as "gun violence," "violence inflicted by guns," and other malarkey as stated. There is only people violence. Gun control laws punish only the innocent. If the logic of the gun haters were applied to drunk-driving laws, only non-drinkers would be barred from driving.
Our Whiteriver writer disagrees with a letter over claims of gun confiscation, followed by extermination. Our writer states: "It was the instillation (sic) of autocratic and authoritarian governments that lead (sic) to the deaths of millions of people in Turkey, Russia, Germany, China, Cambodia, Guatemala and Uganda, not the inability of the people in those countries to own guns." This begs the real question: Can repressive regimes commit exterminations in an armed society? The heavily armed Kurds have resisted extermination by Iraq and Turkey for decades. Let's look closer to home for firearms vs. violent tyrants.
In the history of the American Colonies, British troops occupied Boston (again) in 1774 and seized privately owned firearms. The Boston Gazette reported that what irritated people, next to seizing their arms and ammunition, was the arrest of patriotic leaders. General Gage seized arms into 1775. This disarming was stopped on April 19, when Massachusetts militias confronted the British at Lexington and Concord. The rest is the history of the triumph of citizens who overcame violent tyrannical oppression with their privately owned firearms.
Writer complains, "Having to tell yet another loved one that their family member has been killed by gun fire (sic) is difficult." Is it easier to tell folks that a drunk driver killed their child? That's part of the job. Trying to recruit others to your point of view by deliberately misdirecting emotion is "disingenuous." Can the writer not discern that the problem is not a lifeless tool? Does writer really believe that the gun owned by John Hinckley was trying to impress Jodie Foster? That's the story he's trying to sell — "violence inflicted by guns" — his own words, not mine.
Our writer states: "It’s not truly “gun control.” It’s the need for reform of the laws that allow citizens to legally purchase and own guns."
Just what needs to be reformed about the right of a law-abiding citizen to buy a gun? It's already illegal for criminals, (among others) to purchase firearms. What is writer's problem with law-abiding citizens?
Writer: "There is no threat to the second amendment in recent laws that have been introduced to limit access to guns." What part of "right" and "shall not be infringed" does writer fail to grasp?
Are there ways to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals? Probably. The problem is that persons like our writer want to be the ones to decide who and how, and a free and just People cannot afford that.
Ron Ramsey, P.A. (Ret.)
Alpine
You state "Are there ways to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals? Probably. The problem is that persons like our writer want to be the ones to decide who and how, and a free and just People cannot afford that."
Until you and all gun owners can come up with some solution for keeping firearms out of the hands of dangerous individual; until that happens, then tentative solutions will be imposed on all gun owners from outside the gun community. It is called being proactive, it is called policing ourselves. If you are not capable of providing solutions, then you are part of the problem.
So What is your solution? Instead of just throwing yourself to the floor and screaming no and beating your fists on the floor, let's hear some realistic solutions.
The NRA argued in a congressional hearing in the 1990s supporting universal background checks. Would you support that? How about making the background database accurate and current? Would you go for that? At least one recent shooter had guns confiscated from him due to his mental state. Yet that information was not in the database so he legally bought the 2 rifles he used in his mass shooting.
Suggestions?
Would it be any less difficult to tell a loved one that a family member died because they had been deprived of the tool they could have used to fight off their murderer? Violent death is never good. But it must be understood that the death of a murder victim is worse than the death, in the course of self defense, of their murderer.
A gun owner has fulfilled his responsibilities if he handles his firearms safely, so that neither persons nor property are harmed, stores his firearms out of reach of people, principally young children, who lack the maturity to handle them safely, and does not threaten or shoot others except in defense against unprovoked deadly attacks. Blame for damage, injuries and deaths properly should fall on those who fail to meet their responsibilities.
Gun owners have proposed effective measures to reduce misuse of firearms. They are hospitalization for the mentally ill, so that they can receive treatment, and imprisonment for those who are sane but were never properly socialized. Those proposals have been rejected as cruel to those on whom they would be imposed as well as too expensive. The President has called violence, perpetrated with firearms, a national embarrassment. Despite that, he has not ordered his US attorneys to prosecute prohibited persons, especially those with violent criminal records, caught with firearms even though they would be slam dunk convictions.
Criminal background checks are of limited value. At best, they thwart only those too inept to acquire a firearm illegally. The NICS system for background checks depends on notification that an individual is prohibited from possession firearms. The individual who committed mass murder at the church in Sutherland Springs, Texas was able to buy his weapon from a dealer because the Air Force failed to notify NICS of his dishonorable discharge which is a disqualifying condition. From what I've read, this failure was common among all branches of the armed services. Since then, there has been an attempt to tighten the system. Even if it were perfect, it will not affect criminals who obtain their firearms from friends, family or other criminals.
It's not the fault of alcohol when a drunk driver kills somebody, it's the choice of that person. It's not the fault of a cell phone when somebody is killed because they text and drive, it's the choice that person made. It's not the fault of a car that is speeding and kills somebody in an accident, it's the fault of that person. I can go on and on about choices that people make but we don't talk about banning alcohol, cars, or cell phones because it all falls back on what that person chooses to do. I don't know what the right answer is to this problem but you can't just single out one thing because the media chooses to cover every one of these shootings. Officers get killed in riots but we say nothing about that.
