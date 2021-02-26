Your Feb.16, issue contained a letter from a U of A student of environmental studies. The writer found the Biden endorsement of the long discussed "30x30 plan" to be a "breath off fresh air."
Unfortunately, the Jan. 27 Executive Order from which this section was derived contained a number of other directives that created a foul stench. Along with the EO from Jan. 20 that ordered the unilateral abandonment of the Keystone XL pipeline, a dagger has pierced the heart of American energy independence and a valued ally (Canada) has been trampled.
The amount of land under control of the federal behemoth in the 11 contiguous western states dwarfs that of all states farther east combined. It is my hope when the promised consultations with stakeholders about 30x30 preserves have been completed that this will be a consideration. I won't hold my breath.
Your student writer described herself as deeply afraid for her local environment and the world. I wish her success in trying to change the future for the better. I also implore her to remember the practical once she leaves the halls of the theoretical.
Mark Griego,
Pinetop
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.