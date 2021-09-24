How many more millions of dollars will taxpayers just shrug their shoulders over?
Nobody supports the cops more than I do, but if the county is in the hole $16M in just retirement debt, somebody's screwed up.
And if all the money thrown at "studies" on the 4FRI fiasco might as well have been burned, somebody else has screwed up.
We taxpayers paid every dollar of that money that's taken a powder. Who gets the blame?
Leslie Baker,
Linden
