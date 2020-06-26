Driving into town, in front of businesses and along the streets I see signs and banners asking people to “Buy Local” and -Support Your Local Business”. Well, I would like to do just that but these same small businesses won’t support me!
My husband and I love to eat out. We usually do so at least least three times a week at the nicer restaurants and some fast food too but now we just can’t. We call these restaurants and ask them if the waitstaff is wearing masks and taking precautions and the answer is invariably “no, not until we are mandated to do so”. Well, here’s a newsflash for you. We are not going to spend any money in your restaurants until WE feel it is safe to do so. Don’t wait for the governor to mandate masks or possibly shut you down again. Just mandate your employees to mask up. A mask is the least you can do.
Good luck with your business.
Barbara Tritch,
Lakeside
(2) comments
stay home then
Either go out and deal with it or as mentioned stay at home. Another option is to get it to go which most of the establishments will take of you.
