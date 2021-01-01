I am calling on Show Low state Representative Walt Blackman, State Senator-elect Wendy Rogers and Congressman Paul Gosar to all resign immediately. They are claiming that the 2020 election results are fraudulent. Therefore, having been declared the winners in their respective state races during this same election, they are illegitimate representatives of the people of Arizona. (WM elected officials seek to overturn voting, A11, WMI, 12/25/20)
If they refuse to resign then they should stop their unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, stop wasting the time of the people of Arizona and do their jobs of governing. If Paul Gosar is going to “never give up”, then he should do it as a private citizen and not as an elected official of the United States of America. The outright lies need to stop.
Both Governor Ducey and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs have debunked these claims. Their bipartisan perspective show how these three WM elected officials are practicing partisan politics and not genuine concerns about the election.
“...there is absolutely no merit to any claims of widespread voter fraud in Arizona.” said Katie Hobbs on 11/5/20 when she was asked by CNBC news about the allegations. “To be clear, there is no ‘current controversy ‘ regarding elections in Arizona , outside of theories floated by those seeking to undermine our democratic process for political gain,” Hobbs said on 11/11/20 on KTAR news.
"We have some of the strongest election laws in the country, laws that prioritize accountability and clearly lay out procedures for conducting, canvassing, and even contesting the results of an election.", Governor Ducey tweeted on 11/30/20.
Yet it was the Governors actions that spoke louder than his words. According to a report on the Fox News website from 12/5/20, “Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Dec. 2 that it was President Donald Trump on the phone when he silenced a call from the White House while in the middle of signing papers certifying election results showing Trump narrowly lost the state.”
Please resign Mr. Blackman, Ms. Rogers and Mr. Gosar.
Otherwise, your claims ring hollow.
Gregory Jarrin, MD,
Whiteriver
(1) comment
OH Gee, Dr. Jarrin. Gosar, Rogers and Blackman thought the people of Arizona are too dumb to demand that they would do the right thing and resign their elected offices since they claim the elections were fraudulent. Republicans should lead by example, not by B.S. Every arizona resident should call for the resignation of every republican elected official that claims the elections were fraudulent. Watch what they do, not what they say!!!!!!!
