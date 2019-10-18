If you watched the Democratic debate last night I hope you continued watching the interviews of the candidates afterwords. The moderators started the debate asking about President Trump impeachment and all the candidates support impeachment then went on to make the most disparaging remarks about our President. Liar, bully, criminal, etc. etc.etc. Then came the interviews after the debate and Corey Booker unwittingly summed up the Democratic candidates without realizing what he was saying. When asked about the tone of the debate, specifically about how they attacked each other, Mr. Booker stated that what they say reflects more on themselves. I couldn't agree more with you Mr. Booker. The level of disrespect they show Pres. Trump is unprecedented in my history and I am totally appalled by their pettiness. Is Pres. Trump a perfect man, not by a long shot, but he is doing the job he said he would and has fulfilled more campaign promises in his first two and half years than any President in history. We elect Presidents to do a job and he is doing it quite well.
Lee Hendrickson,
Show Low
