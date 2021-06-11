Can’t cross
the street
I live across the street from the Truck Stop in Lakeside which has great entertainment, food and vendors.
I would love to go there but I can’t get across the street since we don’t have a signal, a cross walk, stop sign, bridge or a tunnel to get there.
I don’t drive so that’s not an option. It’s time we had access to get to the other side of the street like a light signal stop sign cross walk tunnels or bridges. I know we won’t be getting tunnels or bridges.
Let’s try for light signals.
Kim Cassell,
Lakeside
(2) comments
I say no to that, we dont need our nice small community turning into Flagstaff.
It is my understanding that at every intersection has a cross walk even if it is not a marked cross walk. Check the adot laws.
