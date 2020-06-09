I truly appreciate your article reporting such carelessness by people who took advantage of a beautiful area and has brought strife on many. No thought to caring about the forest wildlife might just catch up with the "careless" literally..
I would like to propose the idea of designing a station at the gate entrance(s) for a "Check-in/Check-out" system where visitors pass through and cameras take the vehicle's license plate as they are passing through the gate station entrance and once again when they exit. Possible hiring of more forest park workers to consistently be in and around camping ground areas.
Maybe this will help to alleviate problems with the careless, who are probably thinking they "got away with something" because they are ", "faceless", however life has a way of teaching lessons to the careless by allowing their careless acts to come back around to meet them someday.
Michele Wilson,
Pinetop
