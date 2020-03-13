I'm now retired and I chose this area because of its beauty and quiet setting. I love to fish, so naturally I've been going to Rainbow Lake 3 or 4 times a week. Its so quiet and peaceful and I enjoy just sitting in the sun with my line in the water!
But here's what I love the most. The people who stop by just to chat about fishing, where I'm from, etc. The new friends I've met are a real treasure. To Larry, Ed, Jim and Hanna (who walks her dog Blue every day) I say thanks for stopping by to talk. You all have made me feel welcome and truly blessed. And I thank you Jake for spending an afternoon with me, giving me insight to the lake hotspots, history and what bait to try! You are a very polite and respectful young man. I feel very welcomed here and I know I've found the perfect place to retire to. I almost forgot Lyle at the small bait shop. If you haven't already, stop by and see him. Thank you again Lakeside!
Bruce Naylor,
Lakeside
