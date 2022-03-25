When Pinetop-Lakeside voters resoundingly rejected Pinetop-Lakeside’s ordinance approving a RV park on the Camp Tatiyee land exchange parcel in a November 2, 2021 referendum, we assumed the Town (and developer) had finally “heard” citizens’ concerns. Chief among them was vehicular access to and from the property via an unsignalized road off White Mountain Boulevard behind the White Mountain Family Fun Park. Opponents of the RV park were especially concerned about allowing left-hand turns by RVs onto the highway during high traffic and made it clear (since 2019) that far safer access would be provided at nearby signalized Lockwood Dive. Another concern was that the 2020 traffic study for the RV park was done only for the first (6 acre) of four phases yet implied that it addressed traffic for the entire 25-acre development, understating the potential traffic at full buildout. We assumed that the referendum finally put these issues to bed once for all.
Anyone driving to and from Show Low recently has seen the large new road access point and turnout lane constructed on the ADOT right-of-way at the site proposed by the RV park developer. When the Town was asked about this access to a development stopped by the referendum, they pleaded no involvement but said the developer was entitled to access his property, and that I should take the issue up with ADOT. My public records request to ADOT revealed that the owner of the Camp Tatiyee land exchange parcel (not the RV park parcel owner) finalized the application for the road just 3 days before the referendum election. ADOT indicated that they were completely unaware of the referendum when they issued the encroachment permit in January 2022 (months after the election), which was not disclosed in the permit application. ADOT indicated that the road was permitted for an RV park, not necessarily as access for the developer to his property. Subsequent phases of the RV park could require further traffic study if they exceed the traffic levels used to justify the permit, as well as further mitigations beyond the turnout lane, potentially including a traffic signal if one is even feasible there.
The Town’s cavalier (giving them credit here) attitude toward this issue and the developer’s open defiance of a Town referendum reflects an incredible arrogance toward, and contempt for the Town’s citizens by both entities. Sadly, we aren’t all that surprised that a Town that “bulldozes” over adherence to its plans, codes, and the very will of its voting citizens would condone bulldozers creating road access for a highly contested and legally nonexistent development.
Norris Dodd
Pinetop
