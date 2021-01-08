President Trump has broken the law.
He pressured the Secretary of State of Georgia and his lawyer on Saturday, Jan. 2, to change the 2020 Presidential election results in the State of Georgia. On a recorded phone call, President Trump used lies about ballot shredding and manipulation of voting machines to rationalize illegally changing the election. He threatened both people on the call with legal action. He was trying to extort them.
“In a one-hour phone call Saturday with Georgia election officials, President Trump insisted he won the state and threatened vague legal consequences if the officials did not act.” — (1/3/21, Washington Post)
It is way past time that we get past these lies. Trump has violated the law. Republicans have to finally get some courage to put an end to this fiasco for the sake of our country.
Stop the misinformation. Stop the attempted coup. President Trump should immediately be censured by Congress. He should resign as soon as possible for overtly trying to “find 11,780 votes” in his favor in Georgia.
Gregory Jarrin, MD,
Whiteriver
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.