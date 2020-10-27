Our president has nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court who served for nearly three years on the board of private Christian schools that effectively barred admission to children of same-sex parents and made it plain that openly gay and lesbian teachers weren’t welcome in the classroom while at the same time Pope Frances is saying “Homosexuals have a right to be part of the family. They are children of God and have a right to a family. Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it.”
Does Barrett want us to go back to jailing homosexuals, wire hanger abortions and supporting segregated schools? Ah, progress in the time of Trump.
Alan Smith,
Lakeside
The woman needed to stay home and take care of her children...what a mess America has become. Hypocrites have taken charge..live by the 10 commandments no need for the government of tRump for sure!!
Allen: The answer to your question is yes.
