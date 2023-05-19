If, as Buddhists say, the ‘three poisons’ of the human spirit are ‘greed, anger and ignorance’, Michael Reagan is a highly toxic individual.
Using AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) as a familiar right-wing piñata will not avert the worst consequences of climate change.
Personally, I would rather accept a margarita from AOC (she used to be a bartender) than a free three-week cruise from Reagan or Harlan Crowe. I would choke on the arrogance.
Reagan writes, “AOC and her fellow crusading Green New Dealers in and out of government claim to be the infallible experts of the incredibly complex science of climate change and the great threat it poses to us and the planet.”
No. AOC is deferring to very science academy in the world (NASA has a list of about 200) says this CO2 is the culprit in growing climate catastrophes which have increased fivefold since the 1980s.
It is also the greatest opportunity humanity has ever been given. Once we undergo a complete transition to clean, inexhaustible energy sources (“It’s hard, but it’s worth it”, says Dr. Jones of MIT). We will save tons of money (wind/solar are by far the cheapest), millions of good-paying jobs will be created, we will save millions of lives (7 million premature deaths/year due to pollution), we will save countless precious species given to us, and enjoy clean air, air that many of us have never known.
These are just a few of the blessings as a reward for meeting the climate challenge. The sooner we do this, as in “putting on the emergency brakes,” the greater the blessings.
