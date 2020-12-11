As you’ve probably noticed, Christmas is just around the corner.
Walmart has already started playing Christmas music while you walk through the aisles and many people have already booked plane tickets to visit their family. Even as the season of cheer approaches, we’re all too familiar with the ongoing pandemic, the sacrifices we’ve made, and the empty seats of loved ones millions of people will have at their tables this year.
This year has been difficult for everyone around the world, and while we would all love to spend winter break with our family, I implore you to share your kindness with others in need this year.
It’s not hard to help those in need, most times you probably just pass by these opportunities without even noticing.
One way to help is by dropping a few dollars in the Salvation Army’s bucket. You can find them outside of Walmart or Walgreens most days, and giving just a few dollars helps someone who really needs it while you get to feel good about yourself for finally donating instead of just briskly walking by, making sure to avoid eye contact with the bell ringer.
This year started out rough, let’s at least make sure the end has a little bit of joy and kindness in it.
Shelby Condojani,
Lakeside
