The South Evergreen Group invites you to come view our Christmas lights. Please drive slow since there are a lot of children walking the route. In fact the best way to see the lights is walking the route. The light show in the middle of the display takes three and a half minutes to cycle so the slower you drive the more you will see.
Many people have asked how to donate money to us but we really don't want money. The lights are our gift to the community. If you would like to donate something there will be containers midway in the block. We would ask you to donate canned food or other nonperishable food items. These items will be passed out to local food banks.
There are also two young men selling hot chocolate and cookies. This is not for donations, just two young men learning the lessons of the free market. I can tell you they make a very good cup of hot chocolate and they make their own cookies. I normally make a trip to their stand most nights. Their cookies go very fast.
Johnny Denton,
South Evergreen Group
Show Low
(1) comment
Would love to see the lights but we are new to Show Low. Where is this located? Thank you!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.