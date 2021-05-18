Cigarette butts dangerous to everyone
While smoking is hazardous to your health, Cigarette butts are dangerous to all of us!
During the dry season in the White Mountains tossing a cigarette butt out of a moving vehicle window can be hazardous to our forest and properties. Once about 11 years ago, I watched in panic as someone tossed one out of the vehicle in front of me from the passenger side.
I watched helplessly in horror as the cigarette butt bounced — in slow motion — once — twice — and the third time into the fine grass, it went up like a lit match. It quickly started devouring the dried crispy weeds and vegetation on the side of the road- ravenously chewing up the dried thick pine needles and licking at the bottom of the pine trees.
It was racing towards the home several yards off of the road. I stopped in the road and dialed the station on Buck Springs Road as quick as I could and told the Crew — then called 911 as I watched helplessly waiting for the firefighters. They were very fast with tools and water and were able to stop the hungry fire in its tracks, just as it started to taste the siding on the home.
In the end — it burned about an acre and was just about to reach the home all in about as quick as it took to read this paragraph. I am not exaggerating it was just that quick and just that scary. You hear about it, but until you experience it you think it isn’t possible. It is. One less spark in this case cigarette butt.
Karen Robbins,
Pinetop
So true, it's not that hard folks to have a way to extinguish your buts in your car. The dollar store even sells a little thing called a but bucket and it fits right into your cup holder. I don't want to see our lands burn this season due to some irresponsible human.
