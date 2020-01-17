I have followed with amusement the ongoing drama of the Democrats and the mainstream media impeaching Donald Trump. To me, it resembles a 3-ring circus led by the head clown, Adam Schiff.
The whole charade is based on the assumption that the American people are stupid and will believe anything they are fed. The first two “star” witnesses in the House impeachment proceedings testified that they heard from a person who heard from another person … come on!
The Democrats have shot themselves in both feet. With the resulting limited mobility, they have elected to grab a shovel and dig their own grave.
Come November, I see a landslide Trump victory and Congress becoming Republican once again.
Rick Evans,
Taylor
(2) comments
me too
The whole charade is based on the assumption that the American people are stupid and will believe anything they are fed."........."THE GREAT DECEIVER" has a check mark right next to your name sir.
