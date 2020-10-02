Regarding the recent letter warning of impending civil war, I fear the writer's fears may have a foundation. I hope he is wrong, but if not, well, the last one was bloody, and it's quite possible the next one will be even worse, God help us all.
The trilogy of novels written by Mark Goodwin, AMERICAN EXIT STATEGY, AMERICAN MELTDOWN and AMERICAN RESET are well worth the money, and can be acquired from Barnes and Noble bookstores in the Valley, and probably other places in Arizona as well.
Read them, and let everyone else know.
Marc Ridenour,
Mesa
