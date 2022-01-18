The interesting letter that appeared on Jan. 11, attacking Trump, deserves some clarification. I will limit myself to a few highlights although the letter was riddled with errors. Claims from the letter appear in quotes (“ ”). BTW, I am neither a Republican nor a Fox News viewer.
1) “Do we have a failing democracy?” The US is a constitutional republic, not a democracy.
2) “Passing laws to limit the power of an elected Secretary of State ... and transferring that responsibility to the state legislature.” Art. I, Sec. 4, Clause 1, U.S. Constitution reads, ‘The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives shall be prescribed in each State by the legislature thereof ....’ There are no provisions anywhere granting Secretaries of State of the various states any authority to regulate federal elections although in a number of battleground states, notably Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan, those officials and other election officials unlawfully and unconstitutionally extended deadlines and changed limitations on mail-in voting without legislative consent.
3) “A media company, Fox News, ... that perpetuates misinformation about the results of the 2020 Presidential election despite no proof.” In addition to the unlawful changes in voting procedures mentioned above, there was considerable evidence, including sworn affidavits, of irregularities during the election. Virtually every lawsuit challenging the election was dismissed on procedural grounds without ever hearing the evidence. Newsweek exposed hundreds of millions of dollars contributed by Facebook Zuckerman, et al., to local governments used disproportionately to increase Democrat votes. At least 2 recent polls found most voters believe there was fraud. (McLaughlin 46% yes-45% no, Rasmussen 56% yes). The claims that ‘there was no fraud’ are based on denial and faith, not on evidence.
4) “... the endorsement by Trump of an Autocrat (sic.) in Hungary ....” Seriously? Obama/Biden gave $1.3 billion in cash to ‘Death to America’ Iran, the principle sponsor of world terrorism, plus a nuclear deal (JCPOA, 2015) generally thought to facilitate Iran’s acquisition of a nuclear weapon potentially destabilizing the Middle East. Biden is trying to revive that deal. Trump, a private citizen, endorsed Viktor Orban, the Prime Minister of Hungary for re-election. Who’s the greater threat to our “democracy,” a Hungarian elected official or nuclear Ayatollahs of Iran? 5) “The Jan. 6 committee will show that President Trump was coordinating his attempt to subvert the election behind closed doors ....” I’m a retired lawyer, not a fortune teller, but I do know that evidence to support this claim has not emerged even in this highly partisan committee.
7) “Regular people were tricked to storm the Capitol [1/6/2021]. There were no Antifa present ....” Evidence has not materialized to prove this. The question emerging now is, ‘Were there FBI provocateurs in the crowd?’ Don’t expect the “January 6 committee” to look at this closely.
8) “Trump did absolutely nothing [on Jan. 6]. Five policemen died as well as one rioter and 140 officers were injured. Millions of dollars of damage occurred to the Capitol ....” No policemen died as a result of the 1/6 riot. This claim is false. 140 were injured. One unarmed rioter, a female Air Force veteran, was shot to death by a Capitol policeman. By comparison, summer 2020 BLM/Antifa riots ‘resulted in 15 times more injured officers, 23 times as many arrests, and estimated damages ... up to 1300 times more costly than those of the Capitol riot.’ (Real Clear Investigations, Jan. 4, 2022) Democrat officials took no effective steps to stop the riots and enabled many of them by reducing police protection. 150 Federal Buildings were attacked and damaged, but there is no congressional investigation - yet. The vast majority of 2020 charges were dismissed. To date, prosecutors have dropped only one Jan. 6th case and many of the accused have been held for months without bail despite the 8th Amendment to the Constitution.
I don’t think private citizen Trump is much of a threat to the Republic.
I’m not so sure about 2 million unvaxxed, unvetted, illegal entrants through our southern border and another 200,000 unvaxxed, unvetted from Afghanistan, ever increasing gas prices and inflation, empty shelves in supermarkets and 400,000 Covid deaths during this administration despite the vaccines and Biden’s 'Secret Plan to End Covid', etc.
Stephen D. Neely
Pima County Attorney, 1976-1996
Show Low
If there is so much proof why didn't the courts do anything? The majority of the justices were appointed by Trump.
According to a friend who holds the same view it's the insidious Deep State - he heard this from the Pillow Guy so it must be true.
Mr. Neely, a few comments on your "corrections":
The government of the United States of America is most accurately described as a democratic republic.
https://www.democracyandme.org/a-democratic-republic-what-is-that/
There was indeed fraud committed in the 2020 election, but it was not VOTER fraud committed by individuals but rather ELECTION fraud committed by members of the Trump administration and sympathizers around the country. Fake electors in seven states—New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin—sent fake ballots to Washington. In December 2020, the freshly appointed acting head of the DOJ's civil division, Jeffrey Clark, circulated a draft letter written to officials in Georgia, dated December 28, 2020, claiming falsely that the Justice Department had “identified significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election in multiple states, including the State of Georgia.” The letter attempted to make that charge seem real by calling for an investigation (a technique Republican candidates have used since 1994 to allege voter fraud when they lost elections). The letter claimed that two sets of electors had met “in Georgia and several other States… and that both sets of those ballots have been transmitted to Washington, D.C., to be opened by Vice President Pence.” The letter asked the Republican-dominated Georgia legislature to choose which set of electors was the right one after taking the alleged voter fraud into account. Clark circulated the draft letter to Acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen and Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, asking them to agree to it. Both men refused. In early January, Trump decided to fire Rosen and put Clark into Rosen’s place as acting attorney general. The remaining leaders in the Justice Department promised to resign all together if he did any such thing, and Trump backed down. So lawyer John Eastman of the conservative Claremont Institute wrote a memo suggesting that Pence, “or Senate Pro Tempore [Chuck] Grassley, if Pence recuses himself,” could claim that “because of the ongoing disputes in the 7 States, there are no electors that can be deemed validly appointed in those States.” Pence steadfastly refused to act the part he had been assigned, a part that would have made him the leader of an insurrection and the obvious fall guy if things didn’t go as the conspirators had planned.
So yes, there was election fraud BY REPUBLICANS. There is *no* credible evidence of voter fraud on a scale that would have affected the outcome of the 2020 election. This information - and evidence - is readily available and provable, whereas there is no such available or provable evidence for Trump's ongoing Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him. To the contrary, he and his henchmen were the ones trying to steal the election.
100% spot on sir. Well said!!!
