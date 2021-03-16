I am writing regarding your recent article in the White Mountain Independent dated March 5th about the Tribe’s rural water system. I appreciate you reporting on the importance of this project, but wanted to correct several inaccuracies in the article, which are discussed below.
· The article states: “The White Mountain Apache Tribe in 2010 agreed to relinquish its century-old claim to as much as 175,000 acre-feet of water in the Black and White rivers, in return for rights to 52,000 acre-feet and money to build a reservation water system.”
• Correction/Clarification: The Act quantified the Tribe’s water rights, allocating to the Tribe a total annual depletion amount of 52,000 acre-feet per year and a maximum annual diversion amount of approximately 100,000 acre-feet per year. It also authorized approximately $300 million (indexed for inflation) in federal funding for, among other things, a rural water system that will bring desperately needed drinking water to the Tribe.
· The article states: “The bureau set aside $12 million to design the $200-million project, which includes 160-foot-high, concrete dam and a rural water system on the reservation.”
• Clarification: The dollar figure now authorized for the project is greater because the project was indexed for inflation under the authorizing legislation.
· The article states: “The tribe also agreed to a long-term lease of half of its allotment to Valley cities and Central Arizona Project water users in return for a payment of $7.8 million.”
• Correction: The Tribe only agreed to lease its CAP allocation of 25,000 annually for a set term. In addition, the amount of the leases referenced is inaccurate, but the Tribe is not in a position to share the total value of the leases.
· The article states: “The tribe agreed to surrender more than two-thirds of its potential water claim in return for help building a water system to put some 25,000 acre-feet to use on the reservation.”
• Correction: The U.S. filed claims on behalf of the Tribe for approximately 180,000 acre-feet in diversions. As noted, the Act allocated to the Tribe a total annual depletion amount of 52,000 acre-feet per year and a maximum annual diversion amount of approximately 100,000 acre-feet per year. Therefore, the Tribe did not agree to give up more than two-thirds of its potential water claim.
· The article states: “The White Mountain Apache Water settlement gave the tribe rights to 25,000 acre-feet of CAP water, which it leases to Valley cities and towns.”
• Correction/Clarification: The leases will become effective when the quantification legislation becomes enforceable.
· The article states: “Then-President Donald Trump two years ago finally signed the bill authorizing construction of the Miner Flat Dam on the North Fork of the White River.”
• Correction/Clarification: The dam was authorized as part of the Claims Resolution Act of 2010, which was signed by President Obama.
· The article states: “However, the promised construction of the Miner Flat Dam and related water systems has lagged, due to unanticipated problems with seepage and design. This led to a shortfall in funding, stalling the project.”
• Correction/Clarification: The project is not stalled. The design issues have put the project behind schedule, but not stalled it.
· The article states: “The shortfall includes $7 million the federal government had agreed to reimburse the tribe for design costs plus $6 million to complete the design work”.
• Correction: As of today, the federal government has not agreed to reimburse the Tribe for these expenses, but we are seeking federal funding for them.
Given the above, I respectfully request that you print this clarification for the record in your next edition to clarify/correct these items.
Thank you for your attention to this matter.
