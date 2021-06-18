A big thank you to Donna Eicher, (Messy Post Office? June 6, 2021)
Your words echoed my feelings exactly. I'd like to add to the list of properties needing clean-up and love — the area around our Chamber of Commerce.
Do we need a Show Low Beautification Committee?
Vesta Melcher,
Show Low
