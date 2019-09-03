It is past time to clean up our forests. There is no current effort to do so — why?
The Rodeo-Chedski Fire was stopped before Pinetop-Lakeside was burned down. Why? Because the Apache Tribe had cleared their land and the fire was beaten because of that!
A recent effort to help was the biomass discussion. It was voted down by three lunkheads in the Arizona Corporation Commission. They should be fired!
Terence Hull, MD
Former Gov. Jane Dee Hull,
Pinetop
